Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 250 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.60.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,856,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.24 and a 200 day moving average of $399.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

