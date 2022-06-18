Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 210 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.43. 34,781,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,730,804. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

