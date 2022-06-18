Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 3,042 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 1.9% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $25,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Blackstone by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blackstone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after purchasing an additional 580,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after purchasing an additional 406,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $831,839,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,031,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,542. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $87.39 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $8,045,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 669,650 shares worth $37,169,012. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

