Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Makes New $827,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 302.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,233,000.

ITA traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.99. The company had a trading volume of 687,078 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.51. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

