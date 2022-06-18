Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

AT&T stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. 97,645,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,556,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.