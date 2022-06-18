Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.53. 10,249,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,482,291. The firm has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.15. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

