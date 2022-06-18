Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.72. 16,445,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,049,670. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.08. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $180.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.96.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

