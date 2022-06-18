Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Buys 570 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.5% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,079,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

