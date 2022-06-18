Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Purchases $657,390.40 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 209,360 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $657,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,700,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NRDY opened at $3.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nerdy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nerdy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nerdy by 3,036.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nerdy by 108,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

