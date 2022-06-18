Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO – Get Rating) were down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.

Neon Bloom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NBCO)

Neon Bloom, Inc is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

