NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) versus Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Head to Head Contrast

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Rating) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NeoMagic and Everspin Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 1 4.00

Everspin Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.68%. Given Everspin Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Profitability

This table compares NeoMagic and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A Everspin Technologies 11.38% 27.52% 17.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeoMagic and Everspin Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Everspin Technologies $55.15 million 1.91 $4.34 million $0.33 15.97

Everspin Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

NeoMagic has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats NeoMagic on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, and aerospace markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

