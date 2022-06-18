Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Shares Up 1.3%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.23. 5,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 6,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOPMF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

