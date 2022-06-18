NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

NCR stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. NCR has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.91 and a beta of 1.59.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 42,285 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 420,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,160,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,962,000 after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

