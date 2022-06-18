nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 million-$98.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.50 million. nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.30–$0.28 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.26.
NASDAQ NCNO traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 689,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,261. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $43.36.
In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $63,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,182,750.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,478 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,239 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in nCino by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in nCino by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.