Natus Vincere Fan Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $34,000.00 (NAVI)

Natus Vincere Fan Token (NAVI) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, Natus Vincere Fan Token has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Natus Vincere Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Natus Vincere Fan Token has a total market cap of $262,425.73 and $34,000.00 worth of Natus Vincere Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Natus Vincere Fan Token Coin Profile

Natus Vincere Fan Token is a coin. Natus Vincere Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,066 coins. Natus Vincere Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @naviaddress

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Natus Vincere Fan Token Coin Trading

