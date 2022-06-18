Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NAII opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $62.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.65%.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
