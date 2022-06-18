Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NAII opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $62.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

