National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NGG. Investec cut shares of National Grid to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered National Grid from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,136.67.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. National Grid has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.33.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,231,000 after acquiring an additional 889,963 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 298.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,470,000 after acquiring an additional 433,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,968,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,713,000 after acquiring an additional 325,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,177,000 after acquiring an additional 245,263 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

