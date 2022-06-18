National Bank Financial Cuts Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Price Target to C$0.55

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$1.30 to C$0.55 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GSV. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Gold Standard Ventures from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.66 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a C$1.00 price target for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gold Standard Ventures to C$0.65 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Standard Ventures presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $0.94.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSV opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $122.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Gold Standard Ventures ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 142,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 166,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 103,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 35,244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 455,706 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

