Namecoin Price Down 10.4% This Week (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00006481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $19.52 million and $8,653.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,439.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.13 or 0.00577938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00265604 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012706 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

