Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Update

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,500 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 390,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,835.0 days.
Nabtesco stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.70. Nabtesco has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.48.
