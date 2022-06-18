Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Update

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,500 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 390,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,835.0 days.

Nabtesco stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.70. Nabtesco has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, and Accessibility Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

