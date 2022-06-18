MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Price Hits $1.97

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $60.33 million and $69.56 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00010455 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005307 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,871.09 or 1.00067498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00119807 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

