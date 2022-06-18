Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,257.32

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,257.32 ($15.26) and traded as high as GBX 1,264 ($15.34). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,210 ($14.69), with a volume of 283,003 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 7.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,256.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,206.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other news, insider Alexandra Mackesy purchased 2,340 shares of Murray International Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,256 ($15.24) per share, with a total value of £29,390.40 ($35,672.29). Also, insider Nicholas Melhuish acquired 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($15.41) per share, with a total value of £11,925.30 ($14,474.21).

Murray International Trust

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

