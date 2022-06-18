Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,257.32

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,257.32 ($15.26) and traded as high as GBX 1,264 ($15.34). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,210 ($14.69), with a volume of 283,003 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 7.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,256.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,206.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is 0.35%.
About Murray International Trust (LON:MYI)
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
