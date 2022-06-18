Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,411 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. NMI accounts for approximately 2.4% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. owned 0.39% of NMI worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter worth $19,405,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in NMI by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NMI by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,599,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,144,000 after purchasing an additional 568,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NMI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NMI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Shares of NMIH opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.51. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $27.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 49.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMI Company Profile (Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.