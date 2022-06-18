MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.64

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and traded as low as $8.50. MTN Group shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 70,136 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mobile telecommunications industry. The company provides data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, wholesale, and interconnect and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also offers network as a service, which include subsea cables providing international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks.

