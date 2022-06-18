mStable USD Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.09 million and approximately $26,020.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,526.33 or 1.00104972 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00031276 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001087 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

