mStable USD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.12 million and $75,892.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,813.94 or 0.99602844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00032137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00021853 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001153 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.