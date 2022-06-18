M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,880 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $137,096,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,782,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,225,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,110 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

