Motocoin (MOTO) Market Cap Reaches $280,246.92

Motocoin (MOTO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Motocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Motocoin has a total market capitalization of $280,246.92 and $2.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Motocoin has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Motocoin Profile

Motocoin uses the hashing algorithm. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. The Reddit community for Motocoin is https://reddit.com/r/Motocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Motocoin’s official website is motocoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Motocoin is a cryptocurrency utilizing an innovative proof-of-play scheme where coins can only be mined by cognitive workload – playing a 2D motorbike simulation game, which is different from Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies that use a proof-of-work scheme where miners must perform difficult computations and then use proof of that work to secure coin transactions and get their reward. Motocoin was historically dominated by bots, but is currently testing a new security model that better enforces balanced play. “

Motocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Motocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Motocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Motocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

