Morgan Stanley Lowers Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $53.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Logitech International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.63.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.59. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.91. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Logitech International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,251,000 after acquiring an additional 204,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,740,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,211,000 after acquiring an additional 372,459 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Logitech International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,403,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,964,000 after acquiring an additional 345,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after buying an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

