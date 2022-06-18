Morgan Stanley Cuts Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Price Target to €17.00

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €17.50 ($18.23) to €17.00 ($17.71) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC lowered Getlink from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Getlink from €16.00 ($16.67) to €18.00 ($18.75) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Getlink from €10.00 ($10.42) to €10.50 ($10.94) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Getlink from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of Getlink stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. Getlink has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

