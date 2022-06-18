Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,590 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $234.38 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $173.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

