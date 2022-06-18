Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Short Interest Update

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,500 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the May 15th total of 189,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.