Modus Advisors LLC Has $722,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,169,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,588,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,551,000 after purchasing an additional 614,414 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 663,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,620,000 after purchasing an additional 469,077 shares during the last quarter.

GSIE stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.72. 1,102,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,180. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54.

