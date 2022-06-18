Modus Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.30. 10,928,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,613,679. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.22.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.81.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.