Modus Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 41,415 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,000. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period.

XOP stock traded down $10.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.51. 15,625,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,020,961. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.79. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $71.48 and a 1-year high of $170.62.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

