Modus Advisors LLC Acquires 304 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.09.

PLD stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,180,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.57. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

