Modus Advisors LLC Acquires 12,199 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,558,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,987. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

