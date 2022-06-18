Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.46

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.46 and traded as low as $14.32. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 119,503 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CLSA lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47.

Mitsubishi Estate ( OTCMKTS:MITEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

