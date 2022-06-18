Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Short Interest Update

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mission Advancement during the third quarter worth about $1,218,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Advancement in the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Mission Advancement in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Mission Advancement in the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mission Advancement by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mission Advancement alerts:

NYSE MACC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. 58,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,999. Mission Advancement has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Mission Advancement Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mission Advancement Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Advancement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Advancement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.