Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 2,553,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,012,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Missfresh by 467.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 72,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

