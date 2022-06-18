Misbloc Price Up 72% Over Last 7 Days (MSB)

Misbloc (MSB) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Misbloc has a market cap of $30.72 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Misbloc has traded 72% higher against the US dollar. One Misbloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Misbloc Profile

MSB is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,519,940 coins. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Buying and Selling Misbloc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

