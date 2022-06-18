MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

MSTR has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $534.83.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $167.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $891.38. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.74.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.