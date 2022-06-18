Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,640,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the May 15th total of 21,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its position in Micron Technology by 13.6% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 14,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.04.

Micron Technology stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

