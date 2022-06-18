Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Raised by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after buying an additional 1,104,114 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,207,253,000 after buying an additional 883,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,404,488,000 after buying an additional 1,267,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,044,928,000 after buying an additional 1,953,985 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.75. 24,139,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,787,128. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average is $79.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.04.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

