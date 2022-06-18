Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) PT Lowered to $42.00

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,210,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 902,737 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,809,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,900,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,867,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,116,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

