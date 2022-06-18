Merlin Capital LLC Invests $791,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,689 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 948.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after buying an additional 37,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $158.80 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $153.28 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $397 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

