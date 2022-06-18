Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of VIVO opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.85. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.