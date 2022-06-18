MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.92

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and traded as high as $16.95. MEG Energy shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 343,922 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEGEF shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

