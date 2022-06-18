McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Boosted by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,729,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,518,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 22,044.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 279,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,281,000 after buying an additional 277,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after buying an additional 269,506 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCK opened at $300.57 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $184.43 and a one year high of $339.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,267 shares of company stock worth $27,831,751. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

