McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,871 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 7.7% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after buying an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,694,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,811,000 after purchasing an additional 438,478 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,872,000 after purchasing an additional 255,743 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,144,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.05. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

